Sony quietly reveals the very first Uncharted movie footage

The first actual footage of the Uncharted movie has finally surfaced, with Sony quietly tucking a teeny-tiny clip into a new video about its employees. The footage is only about two seconds long, but it's enough to prove that after several years of casting and directorial changes, the Uncharted movie is a real thing that you will eventually be able to watch.

The way Sony revealed the first Uncharted footage is a little peculiar. With so much hype and anticipation surrounding the project, you'd think the company would make a big event out of it, but instead they snuck about 50 frames of the movie into a video where its employees "share their commitment and ideas based on Sony's Purpose from their diverse perspectives." Not exactly something you'd be dying to watch unless you knew the Uncharted movie was in there.

Anyway, on to the footage itself. As I mentioned, there isn't a whole lot here, but it does reveal new looks for Tom Holland's Nate Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Victor "Sully" Sullivan. All we see is a dapper Sully walk past Drake at a fancy restaurant. Drake eyes him with a look of... suspicion, maybe? And then that's it. If you hit play on the video above, it should start with the new footage.

Barring any further delays, you can expect the Uncharted movie to premiere on February 18, 2022.

