Sony details PS5 voice chat recording feature

Sony has written out the details of PS5's voice chat recording feature, which lets you send audio clips to moderators to report bad player behavior. We learned about the feature after PS4 users unexpectedly received messages warning them that their voices could be recorded.

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony exec Catherine Jensen gave some additional details about the upcoming PS5 feature. Essentially, PS5 players will be able to record up to 40 seconds of audio from a conversation with another player to use as evidence that they broke the code of conduct. And since PS5 players will be playing online games with PS4 players, Sony felt it necessary to let those PS4 players known ahead of time about the new reporting tool.

PS5 will let you rewind up to five minutes to capture the point in a conversation where things went south. Harassment reports can contain up to 20 seconds of conversation between players, with an additional 20 seconds bookending the primary offense.

Jensen also made it explicitly clear that the recording function will only be used by other players, not Sony themselves. "Please note that this feature will not actively monitor or listen in on your conversations – ever – and it's strictly reserved for reporting online abuse or harassment."

The message from Sony also expresses regret for the confusion caused by the PS4 pop-up. "We didn't clearly communicate this feature or explain why we were introducing it, and we apologize for that," Jensen writes.

