Sony clarifies that Nixxes acquisition will "help with" porting its games to PC

Sony has clarified that its recent acquisitions of Nixxes is part of its efforts to bring more of its games to PC.

Speaking to Famitsu as part of the announcement that the PS5 has sold more than 10 million units, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan was asked about the company's software strategy. In response, Ryan stated that the company plans "to further developer out game development capabilities and develop more exclusive titles."

However, he also stated that Sony is "happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although [that is] still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that."

Sony announced its acquisition of the Dutch studio at the beginning of July. Established in 1999, Nixxes has primarily made a name for itself as a supportive studio and a porting specialist. Recently, the team assisted the development of Marvel's Avengers and took the lead on the PC version of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Sony stated that its new partners would be part of the PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group, and would provide "high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios." While many speculated that Nixxes might contribute to the company's growing list of high-profile PC ports, today's statement is the first time that Sony has clarified the studio's involvement in that project.

So far, Sony has brought Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone to PC, but last month Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, said that the component is " still early on in our planning for PC ."

There's no word on what games might be following suit, but there are plenty of high-profile candidates within Sony's back catalog, from the Uncharted and The Last of Us series to the likes of God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man. The truly optimistic out there might even have faith in those ever-swirling Bloodborne PC rumors, which do perhaps look a little more likely with Nixxes on board. That said, it's probably not worth holding your breath for any specific games until we hear a little more regarding Sony's PC plans.