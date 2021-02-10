Sonic the Hedgehog 2 title officially announced and it's... Sonic the Hedgehog 2

A Sonic sequel is speeding towards us – and it's named Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Paramount Pictures announced the official title and the movie's logo in a small video.

The follow-up to 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, which was one of the few films to release theatrically last year, the sequel is set for a 2022 release. The announcement, which you can view below, teases an appearance from Tails – who cameoed in the post-credits scene of the first film. The logo features the distinctive spiky blue hair of the titular character, as well as the famous golden twin tails belonging to, well, Tails.

The sequel was first reported back in May 2020, and was given its release date in July. Luckily, it's managed to hold firm to the date, unlike plenty of other big name movies that the pandemic has continually shuffled backwards.

Sonic the Hedgehog debuted to surprisingly positive reviews. Before the movie's release, a backlash to the main character's initial style prompted a redesign to bring Sonic more in line with his classic style.

James Marsden is confirmed to return for the sequel, and it seems a safe bet to assume Ben Schwartz will voice Sonic again after he tweeted about the sequel last year. We're also seriously hoping Jim Carey reprises his role of Dr. Robotnik.

SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!! pic.twitter.com/Xpci0HzK5dJuly 24, 2020

Jeff Fowler, who directed the first movie, will helm the follow-up, and screenwriters John Miller and Pat Casey are also back.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release April 8, 2022. Until then, check out our roundup of 2021's movie release dates.