Sonic and Knuckles go head to head in final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Gotta go fast! Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In the final teaser, which can be viewed above, the Blue Blur (voiced by Ben Schwartz) interrupts a wedding, skis down the side of a snow-covered mountain, and narrowly escapes an array of explosions all while trying to save the world with trusty pal Miles 'Tails' Prower (voiced by Tails’ video game voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey) by his side.

The sequel to the successful Sega adaptation follows Sonic and Tails as they embark on a treacherous journey to find a precious emerald that holds the power to destroy civilizations - before the comically sinister Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik (Jim Carrey), now aided in his villainous endeavors by an evil echidna named Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba), gets to it first.

After some much-needed adjustments to Sonic's initial CGI design, which caused quite a bit of controversy back in 2019, the first installment proved itself to be a fun, modern take on the nostalgia of the Sega Genesis days - and went on to set the record for the biggest opening weekend for a video game film, and becoming the sixth-highest grossing film of 2020.

Paramount and Sega jointly announced that a live-action Knuckles series and a third Sonic movie are currently in development. Elba will return to voice the evil echidna in the forthcoming series from Paramount Plus, slated for a 2023 release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits cinemas April 1 in the UK and April 8 in the US. While you wait, check out our handy guide for more upcoming movies in 2022.