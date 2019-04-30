Sonic the Hedgehog's first trailer has us 100% fixated on his teeth

The first full trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is here, and if you care enough to read this article, you are guaranteed to have Thoughts about it. The odd use of Coolio's Gangsta's Paradise (hearkening back to Sonic's '90s roots I guess), the scene-stealing Jim Carrey as a svelte Dr. Robotnik , the fact that Sonic the Hedgehog has a full set of human teeth; something in there will provoke a fundamental reaction from you on an instinctual level.

Here's the current state of the GamesRadar+ Slack channel, just to prove you're not alone in having your world turned upside down by this two-minute-and-forty-six-second trailer

The film stars Ben Schwartz (aka Jean-Ralphio from Parks & Recreation) as the voice of Sonic, and he seems to have a good handle on the speedy varmint's cocksure-but-well-meaning attitude. I'm not sure what that whole thing about crackling electricity and throwing rings that turn into portals is about, but I guess super-go-fast-powers aren't enough to carry an entire movie these days (just ask The Flash about when he's finally gonna get that new cinematic adaptation). Also, he's friends with Teddy from Westworld.

The truly freaky part is that Sonic can pull off this time-freezing speed without even getting powered up by the Chaos Emeralds first. Takes him from "speedster with an attitude" to full-on "trickster god" in my opinion.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit theaters in November, so we won't have to wait too much longer to see how this strange combination of spiny blue fur, human teeth, and true, ultimate power re-shapes our world.