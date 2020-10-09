Snowpiercer reveals first look at Sean Bean in season 2

Snowpiercer has given us our first proper look at Sean Bean’s character in season 2. We’ve known about the Game of Thrones actor’s addition to the cast for a while, but new stills reveal what his character’s interesting look.

At the end of season 1, we learnt that the Snowpiercer isn’t the only train chugging along, carrying the remains of humanity through a post-climate apocalypse landscape. Big Alice, the other train, has caught up with them.

And who’s leading Big Alice? Mr Wilford, played by Sean Bean, of course.

Wilford is the engineer who oversaw the construction of Snowpiercer, and he’s keen to take back what he believes is rightfully his. Season 1, which featured big names including Oscar-winning Jennifer Connelly and Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs, revealed that Wilford had been left for dead by the train’s hospitality chief Melanie (played by Connelly) before Snowpiercer’s journey began.

In a further twist, we know that Wilford is accompanied by Melanie’s daughter Alexandra, played by Disney Channel alum Rowan Blanchard. We can imagine he doesn’t have great things to say about her mum.

Showrunner Graeme Manson told Entertainment Weekly that “Sean Bean’s Wilford is dastardly and fun and very well-dressed.” He confirmed that season 2 production is back in business after pausing in the spring due to the pandemic. "We’ve got our quarantine cast and our COVID protocols here on set and we’re wrapping it up,” he said.

Snowpiercer season 2 airs this winter. Season 1 is currently on UK Netflix and TNT in the US. While you wait for season 2, check out the best Netflix shows available right now.