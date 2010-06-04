Snow White To Get Edgy Makeover

Fairy tales are the next big trend in Hollywood, it seems, and now Brett ( X-Men: The Last Stand ) Ratner is set to produce an “edgy” version of Snow White

The script has been written by Melisa Wallack whose previous work includes The Dallas Buyer’s Club and Bill (I”m sure we all have those in our DVD collections). Brett Ratner (who directed X-Men: The Last Stand ) is among the executive producers.

“This is not your grandfather’s Snow White ,” says Ratner. “Melisa went back to the 500 year old folk tale and put in some of the things that were missing from Walt Disney’s film. His dwarves were miners, and here they are robbers. There is also a dragon that was in the original folk tale. Walt made one of the great movies of all time, but ours is edgy and there is more comedy. The original, made for its time, was soft compared to what we're going to do.” Well, um, we don’t think Disney was exactly going after a R rating when he made it…

Fairy tales certainly seem big in Hollywood at the moment. Tim Burton is reportedly developing Maleficent , which retells the Sleeping Beauty story from the witch’s point of view. There’s a sequel to surprise hit Enchanted bubbling away at Disney. Disney has also pitched a deal for Devil Wears Prada scribe Aline Brosh McKenna to script a re-imagining of Cinderella and is also working on The Great And Powerful Oz , with Adam ( Hairspray ) Shankman, Timur ( Wanted ) Bekmambetov and Guillermo (not The Hobbit ) del Toro all rumoured to be in the frame for directing duties. (Let’s just hope nobody’s been looking at Shrek 4 ’s disappointing box office.)

When’s the Jack Black version of Gingerbread Man (in 3D of course) going to be announced, that what we want to know?