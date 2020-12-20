Smell like Mario this festive season with this "luxury" game-themed perfume

UK games retailer Game has added two unexpected additions to its Christmas line-up this year: "luxury" perfumes Eau De Plumber and FPS (First Person Scent).

The £20 scents - which are currently "out of stock" online - are described, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, as having "been expertly curated and crafted by some of Basingstoke’s leading perfumers", which is where the firm is headquartered.

"Eau De Plumber has been painstakingly blended with deep, toadstooly undertones, with high tones of peach and daisy," the company said in a press release.

"FPS, the grenade-shaped scent can be described as ‘best appreciated from thirty feet away’ and ‘slightly gunpowdery’ and is a celebration of the nation’s love of popular FPS games."

So if you detect toadstooly or gunpowdery scents at your family Christmas dinner this year, you might be sat next to a secret gamer...

