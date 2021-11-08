Skyrim's fishing update will have 20 new types of fish you can catch

Skyrim's upcoming fishing update will introduce 20 different types of fish you can catch, cook, mount, or turn into potions.

Skyrim fishing was announced as part of the game's big 10th anniversary celebration coming this month. It'll be a free update to anyone with Skyrim Special Edition when it goes live on November 11, so you don't need to buy the new Anniversary Edition to start fishing. Bethesda says the update will add "20 new aquatic species," and you can see a number of them in this shot from a new Bethesda article breaking down the new feature.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

As part of the fishing update, you'll be able to cook and eat all of your catches for a health boost, which should come in handy in Survival mode. Or, if you'd rather build up a collection of aquatic pets, you can give them their own little tanks and turn your home into an aquarium. You can also mount the fish onto your wall if you're particularly proud of your fishing prowess. Finally, the fishing update will let alchemists use fish as an ingredient in "many interesting new combinations."

The long-awaited fishing update launches alongside the Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which bundles in more than 500 pieces of content from the Creation Club, including new quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, and spells. The new edition includes Skyrim's big expansions: Dragonborn, Dawnguard, and Hearthfire, and will be available as a $50 standalone purchase or a $20 upgrade from the Special Edition.

