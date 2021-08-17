Skyrim's famous cart intro was at one point highly susceptible to bee attack

At one point, Skyrim 's famous intro could be violently derailed if the cart happened to cross paths with a particularly strong-willed honey bee.

This cart-shaking revelation was shared by Nate Purkeypile, a former Bethesda employee who worked on the World Art team for Skyrim (he was also lead lighting artist on Starfield before he left the company in April this year). He shared the detail in a humorous Twitter thread that handily illustrates the perils of open-world game development, and in particular how fixing one thing can very easily break something else.

See the issue with that cart ride is that it's not just a cart on rails. That cart is physically simulated. Why you ask? Good question.So anyways, this meant that all kinds of things would cause the cart to start to freak out and fly off the road.August 17, 2021 See more

The story goes like this: the cart you ride on in the intro to Skyrim is a physically simulated object in the world, and while the developers were working on the game, any number of things could cause it to go careening off of its intended track. It was pretty important that this part of the game run smoothly, since literally every player will see it at least once - and likely many more times, as the meme goes.

Usually the developers could quickly work out what game object got in the way, but then "one time, riding that cart yet again, the cart starts to shake violently and all of a sudden WHOOSH! The cart goes up into the sky like a rocket ship," Purkeypile writes. "Like WAY up there." It was an enigma.

The issue, it eventually became clear, was bees. Specifically the fact that bees were able to physically collide with objects but would not be moved themselves - all because somebody accidentally enabled collision for them when fixing a different bug related to picking them up for crafting potions. Whenever one of these unstoppable terrors happened to bumble through the path of the physically simulated cart, you can guess who would win.

Some game development bug stories are almost beyond bee-lief, and so are the stories of the players themselves - like the Skyrim fan who roleplayed a guard all the way to High Hrothgar .