The Sims 4 skill cheats to make your Sim an expert at bartending, herbalism, and more

The Sims 4 skill cheats are perfect if you want your Sim to quickly master a skill. Sims 4 skills are notoriously difficult things to master, as your Sim needs to repeatedly do an activity, like play a video game or practice violin, in order to slowly fill a bar. Every time you fill the bar overhead, they gain a skill level, and it maxes out at ten. It can hours of real-world time to get a Sim to a master skill level, mostly because their needs will disrupt any skill practice - can't have your Sim peeing their pants while trying to learn rocket science.

These Sims 4 skill cheats will automatically max out any Sims skill of your choosing, or quickly reach whatever level you desire, in case you want your Sim to get to the finish line on their own. Skill cheats are some of the most useful way to manipulate the game because they can help you speed up the more grind-y gameplay aspects. If you find yourself giving up on turning your Sim into a famous thespian, the Sims 4 skill cheats are here to save the day.

How to enable cheats in The Sims 4

Before you use cheats, you'll need to enable them in the game first. It's fairly straightforward and essential to using Sims 4 skill cheats as nothing will work until you do this step. Here's how to do it:

The Sims 4 PC cheats: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c

Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats: Hold Command and Shift, then press c

The Sims 4 PS4 and PS5 cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One and Xbox Series X cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

That should give you a text box where you can then enter in all the cheats you want.

The Sims 4 skill cheats

Here are all the Sims 4 skill cheats you'll need to max out a skill for your Sim. If any skill is missing from this list, try and swap it into the existing formula and see if the cheat will work for you! There are even some child and toddler skill cheats you can use to make your kids more social, creative, or smart.

Most skills have a max level of 10, but not all of the skills in the game. Wherever the max number is less than 10, we'll let you know what that max number is next to the skill. Also, some of these skills are specific to a Sims 4 Expansion Pack, so if you don't have access to snowboarding in the Snowy Escape Expansion Pack, the max snowboarding skill cheat wont't do anything for you.

Here's what you need to do to being. Type the following into your cheat box:

stats.set_skill_level [Skill Name] X - replace X with 1-10 (10 = max) to set your Sim's skill level, and swap [Skill Name] for any of the following skills

Major_Acting

AdultMajor_Fabrication

Major_Archaeology

Major_Baking

Major_Bartending

Major_Bowling

Major_HomestyleCooking

Major_Charisma

Major_Comedy

Minor_Dancing (max level 5)

(max level 5) Major_DJ

AdultMajor_FlowerArranging

Major_Herbalism

Major_Fishing

Skill_Fitness

Major_Gardening

Major_GourmetCooking

Major_Guitar

Major_Handiness

Major_HomestyleCooking

Major_Logic

Minor_Media (max level 5)

(max level 5) Major_Mischief

Major_Painting

Major_Photography

Major_Piano

Major_Programming

Major_RocketScience

Major_Snowboarding

Major_Skiiing

Major_Vet

Major_VideoGaming

Major_Violin

Major_Wellness

Major_Writing

The Sims 4 child skills cheats

Child_Creativity

Child_Mental

Child_Motor

Child_Social

AdultMajor_Knitting

The Sims 4 toddler skills cheats

Toddler_Communication (Max level 5)

(Max level 5) Toddler_Imagination (Max level 5)

(Max level 5) Toddler_Movement (Max level 5)

(Max level 5) Toddler_Potty (Max level 3)

(Max level 3) Toddler_Thinking (Max level 5)

Those are most (if not all) of The Sims 4 skill cheats that will have your Sim starring in films or painting masterpieces in no time.

If you want to cut any more corners in the Sims, we've got you covered.

