Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris - fight or spare Sigfred in the Skal quest

If you're not sure whether to kill Chieftain Sigfred in Siege of Paris or find peace in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, then we have the answers. At the close of the quest Skal in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion, you'll be faced with a big choice to make. After a spot of cheese throwing, wine drinking, and general merriment to celebrate with the Elgring Clan, you head to the hall to speak with Chieftain Sigfred. As the conversation unfolds, it becomes clear that Sigfred isn't content and wishes to gain yet more plunder and glory in other parts of Francia.

Eivor isn't too happy to hear this declaration, which leads to one final confrontation in the burial mounds nearby. Here, you'll be presented with the option to fight the Chieftain or talk him down, and each will lead to slightly different outcomes. If you need help deciding which route to take and you want to find out what happens one way or the other, read on below to find out more.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris choice in Skal quest

After Sigfred dares you to stop him, you face him in the burial mounds before his brother's grave. You converse about vengeance and honor until the conversation comes to a head, and Sigfred challenges you to fight him in a battle to the death. This is when you'll be presented with two different dialogue responses that seal Sigfred's fate in different ways depending on what you choose.

Eivor's response - This is no way to find peace or Fine, I will kill you

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This is no way to find peace - Eivor says that this is not the way to handle this situation and Sigfred once again demands that you answer his challenge or dishonor yourself. You'll then be presented with the choice of a further two dialogue responses - 'Your problem is yourself' and 'You leave me no choice but to kill you.'

Should you choose the 'You leave me no choice but to kill you' option, you will engage in combat, which will lead to the same outcome as the second initial response below. If you decide to say 'Your problem is yourself', Eivor says that Sigfred's sorrow will linger if not faced directly and that he'll only have more blood on his hands if he doesn't address the grief he bears at the loss of his late brother. Sigfred finally relents and agrees not to fight and live on for his brother's sake, but decides it is time to leave the clan and let Toka lead. As he walks away, Toka calls out to Sigfred, and with a final bow of his head, the chieftain leaves for good. The conversation that follows with Toka is somewhat different, but it ultimately leads to the same overall outcome.

Fine, I will kill you - If Eivor agrees to take on Sigfred's challenge, you'll naturally have to be prepared for a fight. The Viking Chieftain wields a two-handed axe that can deal some heavy blows. As it is a fight to the death, Sigfrid will die once you best him in the fight, and Toka will come running over to his side to place his axe on his body. Toka expresses her understanding that this was Sigred's choice, and that she hopes he meets her father in the great hall to share stories of the glory she hopes to gain for the clan. After the battle, you stand with a group of others as Toka lays a sword on Sigfreds grave. This is the sadder outcome of the two, but it leads to the same outcome with Toka taking over the clan.

Ultimately, the two choices really come down to whether you wish to face Sigfred in battle, or if you'd rather know that he lives on.

