Sherlock Holmes Chapter One details total play time and case numbers

Developer Frogwares has answered some fan questions behind the upcoming Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, releasing at some point in 2021.

You can check out the full FAQ video from developer Frogwares on their new sleuthing action game just below. In the video, the developer details how you'll be able to complete Sherlock Holmes Chapter One in around 12 to 15 hours for the main story, but if you want to see and do everything on the island in which the game takes place, it'll likely take you around 40 to 50 hours in total.

Elsewhere, Frogwares reveals the number of total cases that Holmes and Watson will be undertaking throughout Chapter One. It turns out there are five main cases making up the overarching main story, and at least three cases populating the island in the form of side missions. All of these cases have different outcomes depending on your choices and decisions, and as with Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, you can even accuse the wrong person of a crime.

Additionally, disguises will make a return from the previous Sherlock Holmes games for Chapter One. This time, Sherlock will be able to don a variety of disguises earned throughout the game, so successfully gain the trust of other groups, which in turn will provide him with new information. The disguises include facial hair, hats, wigs, full outfits, and more, which can even give Sherlock access to new areas that would otherwise be closed off to him.

If you're unfamiliar with Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, it's actually a prequel adventure to Frogwares' ongoing detective series. Chapter One is currently slated to launch at some point in 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

