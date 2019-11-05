Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition's out now and it gives Lara the gift of athleisure

Shadow of the Tomb Raider : Definitive Edition is out now, arriving about 13 and a half months after the original game came out in September 2018. The new version of the game hit PC, PS4, and Xbox One today for $59.99 / £49.99, and it will launch along with Google Stadia when the new streaming platform arrives on November 19. While the same "Definitive Edition" subtitle was applied to the PS4 and Xbox One remastered version of Tomb Raider 2013 , in this case it doesn't signify a generational leap - just that it has all the stuff bundled in.

To be fair, it's a lot of stuff. Shadow of the Tomb Raider received seven pieces of paid post-launch DLC, and the Definitive Edition bundles them all in. That's a total of seven additional challenge tombs, a handful of new narrative side missions, and seven weapons, outfits, and skills. Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition also includes a bonus of its own, the "Croft Fitness" outfit, which gives Lara a comfy athleisure look to sport while she's fighting jungle cats and stabbing mercenaries under cover of darkness. Here's what it looks like.

If you already own Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the season pass, you won't have to pay again: your game will automatically be converted to the Definitive Edition via a free update that should be rolling out today if it's not already available. If you only owned the base game, the season pass will be replaced with a Definitive Edition upgrade that gives you all the same benefits.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is billed as "the final chapter of Lara Croft's origin story," which leaves the door open for further games set in the same rebooted universe. It met a cooler reception than the two previous parts, so Square Enix may give Lara Croft a few years to relax at the manor before sending her back into the mercenary-infested wilderness.