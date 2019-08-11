SFX Hot Topic: Your thoughts wanted on the future of Star Trek

It’s an exciting time to be a Star Trek fan, and we'd love to know what you're making of it for the letters pages of SFX.



Jean-Luc Picard will be back on our screens soon, and the first trailer revealed that Star Trek: Picard will mark the return of Seven of Nine, Data and Borg character Hugh. Are you excited to see them back, or wearily sighing? What do you think new character Dahj’s deal is? What are you hoping for from the series?



Quentin Tarantino’s also been talking about his plans for a possible Star Trek film, saying it’d be Pulp Fiction-y and R-rated (a script’s been written by The Revenant’s Mark Smith). Would Tarantino wreck big-screen Trek, or revitalise it?



Plus Pike, Spock and Number One will be back in three Short Treks. Would you like to see them get their own spin-off show? We also now know that the specialty of the ship in animated series Lower Decks will be Second Contact (“finding all the good places to eat, setting up the communications stuff…”). Potentially amusing? There’s so much to talk about!

