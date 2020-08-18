Seven of Nine stars in new Star Trek: Voyager title

Fan-favorite Star Trek: Voyager character Seven of Nine will take the spotlight in a just-announced four-issue limited series from IDW Publishing which follows up its previous Star Trek: Voyager one-shot.

The four-issue limited series focuses on Seven of Nine, actor Jeri Ryan's popular dessimilated Borg character who was one of the first heroic Borg to take the role of a crewmember aboard a Starfleet vessel.

In Star Trek: Voyager – Seven's Reckoning from writer Dave Baker and artists Angel Hernandez and Ronda Pattison, Seven of Nine's grasp on her humanity will be challenged in the Delta Quadrant.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Seven's Reckoning opens with the USS Voyager encountering a damaged alien ship deep in the Delta Quadrant," reads IDW's description of the series. "What at first seems to be a simple repair mission becomes much more complicated for Seven of Nine as she becomes ensnared by an ancient conflict, one that puts her newfound humanity to the test."

Seven of Nine was a breakout character for Star Trek: Voyager, which ran for seven seasons from 1995-2001. Jeri Ryan recently made her return as Seven of Nine in CBS All Access's Star Trek: Picard series.

"As a lifelong Star Trek fan, being able to play my small part in advancing the ideals of a better tomorrow means the world to me," says Baker in the series announcement. "This plays directly into why I wanted to write the book to begin with. To put it simply, the stories we tell one another matter... and the stories we tell ourselves matter most of all."

"After the amazing response to our Voyager one-shot set in the Mirror Universe, we're thrilled to return to the Delta Quadrant for a full four issues," adds editor Chase Marotz. "Dave Baker is a talented writer and huge Trek fan with a great understanding of the characters. Angel Hernandez, who has wowed fans with his work on Star Trek / Green Lantern and Picard—Countdown, keeps getting better and better, and Ronda Pattison will bring her unique palette to an all-new alien species that we think fans are going to love. We have a great crew and can't wait for people to see where we're going!"