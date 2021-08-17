Sea of Thieves had its best-ever month after Pirates of the Caribbean crossover

Sea of Thieves has just recorded its best-ever month for player numbers, with over 4.8 million active players out on the high seas.

Developer Rare just announced the news earlier today on August 17 through a blog post on the official Sea of Thieves website. Executive producer Joe Neate writes that since the A Pirate's Life update launched at the end of June, Sea of Thieves saw a staggering increase in player numbers, culminating in 4.8 million active players over the ensuing month.

This is massive news for Rare's pirate adventure game. It's weird to think that Sea of Thieves had its best-ever month in July 2021, when it launched well over three years ago in March 2018, but perhaps that's a testament to both the excellent new addition for the ongoing game and the audience that Xbox Game Pass is now reaching around the world.

If you're unfamiliar with the aforementioned update for Sea of Thieves, A Pirate's Life introduced none other than Captain Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Caribbean to Rare's game, providing players with a brand new storyline to undertake along with the legendary pirate. In all, A Pirate's Life is a brilliant love letter to Pirates of the Caribbean.

In fact, Rare isn't even done adding Pirates of the Caribbean-themed updates to Sea of Thieves. As producer Neate writes on the blog post, you can transform your ship with the Cursed Ferryman Ship Collection, dress up as a legendary pirate with the Davy Jones Cursed Costume Set, and unlock a valuable ally in the Condemned Captain Monkey pet. All of these cosmetics will be available later in August with a new update for Sea of Thieves.

