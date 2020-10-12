Save £500 on a high-end Razer laptop today in the Prime Day deals event

If you're after a gaming machine this autumn then these Razer blade deals are some of the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals going right now. As part of the wider Amazon Prime day deals, there's a proper handful of deals on offer across the blade range and you can save up to £500. From a small and nippy Stealth 13 to a big and beastly Pro 17, these are seriously worth your consideration.

Razer Blade sale: Save up to 22% on Razer Blade laptops at Amazon UK right now

There's a reason - well, several reasons - why the Razer laptops are at the top of our best gaming laptop guide. The main point is they do pretty much everything really well and achieve a genuinely premium and well-performing machine with each outcome or configuration. From sheer power and performance to sleek designs that are thin and chic, and from great lightness to wonderful screens, the Razer Blades can do it all.

And you can take your pick today with savings across the range. There's a £400 discount on a Razer Blade Stealth 13 - the baby of the family - that sports a 1650Ti graphics card, a 10th-gen Intel processor, and a super-smooth 120Hz HD screen - this can be yours for £1,398.99 right now. At the mega end of the spectrum, you've got a 2070-powered machine that features the biggest discount - a whole £500. This beastly machine also had 16GB of RAM, a 521GB SSD, and a superfast 300Hz 17.3-inch screen to enjoy; it's now down to £2,398.99.

However, you may find your home in the middle of the pack with Razer's famous Blade 15 models. There are a couple to choose from today but - particularly if you're not too worried about getting the most power and juice out of your laptop - I'd draw your attention to the GTX 1660Ti-powered laptop. Along with an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a FULL HD 144HZ screen, this laptop offers great value for a Razer laptop. These are premium machines so getting one reduced by nearly £250 is a great deal. It's now available for £1,358.49.

While these aren't 'throw your money away' levels of cheap, it's a solid amount of money off each machine, offering an affordable and genuine way to pick up a cheap Razer laptop.

For the full breakdown, check out the offer below, and remember you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals, so grab a free trial if you're not on-board yet.

Razer Blade sale

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | £1,600 £1,358.99 at Amazon UK

The most modest of the Blade 15 laptops on offer today but by no means a slouch, and still plenty of value for money. It might not offer ray-tracing gaming, but it offers the best experience, graphically, without that with its GTX 1660Ti GPU. This is probably one of the cheapest price tags you'll see on such a premium laptop.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | £2,300 £1,898.49 at Amazon UK

This is good value for a 2070-powered laptop from Razer's quality wheelhouse. A healthy saving of £400 gets you Razer's typical sleek design and build, but also 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. Mmm.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15 laptop | £3,000 £2,798.49 at Amazon UK

A big selling point of this particular Blade 15 laptop is it's blisteringly fast 300Hz screen. It's a big investment but games will be wonderfully crisp and smooth on this quality laptop. Plus that 2080 Super graphics card is just *chef's kiss*.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop | £2,900 £2,398.99 at Amazon UK

The larger beasts of the Razer Blade laptop this 17-inch monster has a 2070 graphics card, a 10th-gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 300Hx FUll HD screen. Very nice, and with about £500 off today too! If you're something even more potent, another model with a 2080 Super GPU is also on offer at £2,898.99 (a reduction of £301).View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop | £1,800 £1,398.99 at Amazon UK

The 'baby' of the Razer Blade Stealth laptop line-up, the 13-inch lappy still packs a punch with its 1650Ti graphics card and 10th-gen Intel processor. It's perfect for a small work and play machine that captures the essence of a Razer laptop design and build, as well as performance. Getting £400 off is cracking too.View Deal

For recommendations on everything Razer, be sure to take a look at our guides to Razer headsets, Razer laptops, the best Razer mouse, our top picks for a Razer controller, and the best Razer streaming gear.