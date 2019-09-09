Save up to 52% on NOW TV - this month only

Considering the fact that it gives you access to recent hits such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Chernobyl, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald, NOW TV was already good value for a movie and TV streaming service. However, it's about to become even more tempting. From 9 September - 30 September 2019, you can get a big discount on their Sky Cinema, Entertainment, and Kids passes. This deal is only for new customers (I feel your pain, existing subscribers), but if you fit the bill, it's a worthwhile offer that can save you anywhere between 25 - 52%.

For example, a three-month subscription to the Entertainment Pass is £18 when bought solo. That's 25% off right away. Meanwhile, the three-month Sky Cinema equivalent is £24 by itself (a saving of 33%). Even three months of NOW TV Kids Pass has dropped by 33% to £8. Don't get out your wallet yet, though. The individual discounts aren't bad on their own, but you'll get yet more money off when you buy two passes together. More specifically, grabbing Entertainment and Sky Cinema at the same time gives a further £7 reduction, making the whole package £35 instead of £42. Equally, getting the three-month Kids Pass and a three-month Entertainment Pass allows you to reduce the cost by a further £4, resulting in a 39% lower price tag. On top of that, a 6-month membership to Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass will set you back a total of £57 - a saving of 52% when all is said and done. To take advantage of these, simply click on the relevant deal below and select the pop-up box that appears at checkout after choosing your offer. It'll automatically apply the discount.

3-month Entertainment Pass | £18 (save 25%)

This offer gets you a load of TV boxsets from both sides of the pond - Big Little Lies rubs shoulders with Downton Abbey here. View Deal

These all provide good money for value, especially because the NOW TV movie service gets you some of the latest and greatest Sky Cinema releases (like Aquaman or A Star is Born). Equally, the Entertainment Pass is the only way to get a lot of hit American shows like Chernobyl, Big Little Lies, and Succession on this side of the pond. Just remember - you can only use this offer if you're a new user.

