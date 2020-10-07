Save £400 on this PS5-friendly LG OLED CX TV and get a free 5-year guarantee and wireless headphones

Winter is coming and sitting in front of the TV is becoming more of an attractive pastime, which makes getting the right TV deal a big choice. LG and John Lewis are making that a bit easier, however, by knocking £400 off LG's 55-inch 4K TV. Plus, you get a free pair of LG wireless headphones (we'll tell you how below). You also get a free five-year guarantee.

We don't see the Amazon Prime Day deals providing anything to beat this next week. If this is a bit pricey though, be sure to bookmark our guide to a wider selection of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals.

Whether you're looking to game or watch TV, LG has you covered with this top-tier TV, offering crisp 4K resolution atop a range of nifty features and other tricks. In 2020, every TV is a Smart TV and this one is no exception, offering Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Now TV, Amazon Prime Video, and loads more without any hassle.

Cinematic HDR is supported, backed up by Dolby Atmos audio, meaning the movies you watch over the winter period will pop visually and sonically. 4K offers 4x the number of pixels as 1080p and there's AI upscaling for non-4K content.

For the gamers among us, LG has a lot on offer: G-Sync, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency mode are all onboard, meaning games will look smooth and detailed, no matter the console you choose to use. This is a great candidate to pick up now while you wait for your new PS5 or Xbox Series X to arrive, especially as it supports 4K gaming at 120Hz.

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | Free wireless headphones | £1,799 £1,399 from John Lewis

As if saving over £400 wasn't enough, John Lewis and LG are also offering some free LG TONE wireless in-ear headphones, the perfect accompaniment to any exercise or casual listening. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in a while. Be sure to also add the LG headphones to your basket and then use the voucher code 83701492 at checkout to get them for FREE.View Deal

So, if you're looking to upgrade your TV setup for gaming, movie watching, or whatever else, you could definitely do worse than LG's fantastic 55-inch 4K TV.