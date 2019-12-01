Save £19 on the Limited Edition Fortnite Xbox One controller before it sells out

Happy Cyber Monday eve! If you thought the Cyber Monday game deals wouldn’t be arriving already, you’d be wrong. The limited edition Fortnite Purple Xbox One Wireless controller is down to £45.99 at Argos, a saving of £19. When we say limited – we mean limited. Argos has already given a stock warning and it could sell out at any moment. This probably won’t be around come Cyber Monday.

Ordinarily, £45.99 for a limited edition Wireless Controller would be a great deal on its own. But that’s not all you’re getting. If you’re a Fortnite fanatic or want to try out the game for the first time, you’ll be pleased to hear that you get 500 V-Bucks as part of the package, plus a Legendary Dark Vertex skin. That means you can head to the Fortnite shop and grab some flashy emotes. You can also only get that skin by buying either this bundle or a Fortnite Xbox One S bundle, so it’s becoming an increasingly rare cosmetic to have in your locker.

While some limited edition designs are too in-your-face, Fortnite’s is refreshingly restrained. The purple finish is clean, sleek, and well worth the limited edition tag. Just check out the minimalist colour next to the face buttons. Is it wrong to call a controller sexy? Probably. It’s still a lovely piece of kit.

If you’re looking for even more controllers, accessories, games, and even bundles, be sure to check out our Xbox One X Cyber Monday hub for more of the latest and greatest savings currently on the web.

