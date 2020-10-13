Save more than £200 on a Microsoft Surface Pro or Surface Laptop

If you're looking for a light but powerful laptop, look no further than the Microsoft Surface. As part of today's Amazon Prime Day laptop deals, you can pick up the lightweight and versatile Surface Pro 7 or the more traditional Surface Laptop 3, both with discounts of more than £200.

The 2019 Surface Pro 7 offers the versatility of a tablet alongside the power of a fully-fledged laptop. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, you could mistake it for a pretty competent PC, but remove the keyboard and type, draw, and play on its touchscreen display. It's also incredibly light at just 771 grams, making it a perfect choice if you're working on the move, particularly since more USB ports make it easier than ever to connect to devices, and a 10.5-hour battery life and rapid charging mean you'll never be caught out. Down from £899 to just £659.99, a discount of £239, this is a serious discount.

If you're looking for a laptop rather than a tablet, the Surface Laptop 3 offers much of the power of the Surface Pro with a blisteringly fast 128GB SSD but offers a slightly longer battery life at 11.5 hours, and a larger, 13.5-inch display. It's also a little heavier, but at just 1.2kg it's still a very light machine. It'll set you back a bit more than the Surface Pro, but it's down from £999 to just £779.99, a discount of more than £219.

Both the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3 come with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, making sure they'll do everything you need from them with some serious speed. They're also both running Windows 10, with crystal-clear PixelSense display and facial recognition sign-in to ensure your content stays secure.

As far as the wider Amazon Prime Day deals go, these are very good highlights in a pretty strong field.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £899 £659.99 at Amazon UK

This machine is part-laptop, part-tablet, and offers excellent flexibility and productivity. It's powered by a 10th-gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM so will have the guts to do all your home and work tasks. Good discount here, too.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | £999 £779.99 at Amazon UK

This touchscreen laptop has all the makings of a great home and work machine. There's a new 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an ultra-thin design housing a 13.5" screen. With more than 200 quid off today, it's great value.View Deal

