Get a Razer keyboard, mouse, and mat for less than $100 in this bundle

If you're shopping for both a gaming mouse and a gaming keyboard, Razer's got a great Black Friday offer on both (and they'll throw in one of their brightly lit gaming mats for good measure). Normally $134.99, the bundle - which includes the Cynosa Chroma Keyboard, the Abyssus Essential Mouse, and the Goliathus Chroma Mat - is $95 at Walmart just in time for Black Friday.

While these aren't Razer's top-of-the-line models, you get a quality, entry-level mouse and keyboard for a price you could easily pay for one or the other alone, and the slick chroma mat is an added bonus. The Cynosa is a nice, colorful little membrane keyboard, and while the Abyssus won't win any contests for precision it still clocks in at an extremely respectable 7,200 DPI, far more than enough control for all but the most demanding user. If you've got a loved one still plodding away with the keyboard and mouse that came with their PC, or if you yourself are in need of a budget-friendly upgrade, this is a nice package at a good price.

Razer is known for their quality peripherals and the Cynosa and Abyssus are no exception. The build quality on both is excellent, and they're significantly sturdier (and feel significantly better) than even more expensive models from other manufacturers. The mouse in particular is a nice bit of kit, with pleasantly clicky Omron micro-switches, and all three peripherals take advantage of Razer's trademark RGB lighting effects.