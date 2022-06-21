Samuel L. Jackson doesn't know if he's in Quentin Tarantino's last film or not

Samuel L. Jackson isn't sure if he's in Quentin Tarantino's last ever film or not. The director has been clear that he intends to retire after making 10 movies – and his next film is set to be his tenth.

"I don't know. He'll tell me or he won't tell me," Jackson told the Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab). "I didn't hear from him at all when he did the Hollywood movie [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood]. Usually, he'll call me and say he's doing something and ask how I feel about it. Like when he did the Nazi movie [Inglourious Basterds], he was like, 'There's nothing for you in this.' 'I can learn how to speak French.' 'No, I'm having a French guy.' So I did the voice-over about celluloid and the movies."

Jackson has appeared in six of Tarantino's movies, so it wouldn't be surprising if he did end up with a part in the tenth film, though it's unclear just what Tarantino's final film will end up being.

In fact, the director has even floated the idea before that he won't make another movie at all. "I mean, most directors' last films are fucking lousy," he said. "Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic." Once Upon a Time in Hollywood netted 10 Oscar nominations, so it would definitely be going out on a high.

Tarantino's next project will be a book titled Cinema Speculation, described as "at once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history."

The book will release this October 25. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates for everything the year has in store for us.