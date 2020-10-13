Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 are getting deep discounts on Amazon UK

With the Amazon Prime Day deals finally arriving, we're seeing some great discounts on some of the year's best tech. Amongst the best we've seen is a big discount on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab series has been iPad rivals for some time now, offering a quality Android experience running on really nice hardware. The S7 has an 11-inch display and the S7+ has a 12.4-inch display, pitting them against the iPad Air and iPad Pro respectively.

Both work with Samsung's S-Pen accessory (one is actually included in the box too), meaning you'll be able to scribble notes and draw (or doodle as the case may be) with ease. Samsung's DeX software means you can quickly convert the Tab S7s into desktops, compatible with Microsoft's Windows. Both come with Android 10 as standard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (WiFi) | 11-inch | Android 10 | £619 £529 at Amazon

While this is the lower-level S7, it's potentially the best one for most people. An 11-inch screen is big enough to feel spacious but not too big to make carrying it around annoying. Saving £190 is nice, too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (WiFi) | 12.4-inch | Android 10 | £799 £679 from Amazon

If you care about doing work on your tablet, then the Tab S7+ is the ideal choice: powerful, big display, loads of storage, and Android 10 + Windows comparability through DeX. It's an iPad beater for those that don't want to use iPadOS or be locked into Apple's ecosystem.View Deal

Whether you're looking to get your first tablet or swap out an existing one, you could definitely do worse than Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7+, especially with £190 and £120 slashed off the price respectively.

