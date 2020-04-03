Saints Row: The Third Remastered leaks again, this time thanks to the ESRB

Saints Row: The Third Remastered has taken another step closer to reality with an official ESRB rating, even as publisher Deep Silver has yet to officially announce it.

The remastered game first leaked through a pair of GameFly listings which also pointed to a May 7 release date. The ESRB listing confirms that Saints Row: The Third Remastered is headed to PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The listing also confirms that it will carry forward the M-rated slapstick open-world violence and adult humor of the original game, but you probably could have guessed that. It's the ESRB's job to notify folks about potentially objectionable content and not what kind of improvements to gameplay and graphics a game may have, so unfortunately we still don't know what all will actually be remastered.

Though Saints Row: The Third was first released on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in 2011, it also came to Xbox One via backwards compatibility in 2017 and then got its own dedicated Nintendo Switch version last year. The Switch port bundled in all of Saints Row: The Third's DLC, and it's likely that this Remastered version will do the same.

Deep Silver teased last year that it would announce the next Saints Row game in 2020 . Developer Volition has made it clear that it's working on something, but there are plenty of directions the Saints Row series could take after the strange endings of both Saints Row 4 and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell. It could always go back to basics with a scrappy street gang trying to carve out its place in a big, uncaring city, but is that ridiculous for Saints Row at this point?