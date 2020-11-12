Sackboy: A Big Adventure gets a trio of free DLC outfits for our hero

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is out right now on PS5, and has three new DLC costumes to celebrate.

Over on the PlayStation Store, you can find three DLC costumes for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. There's the Baroque costume, which makes Sackboy look like a Medieval villager, the Renaissance costume which dresses our hero up real fancy, and finally, the Sackboy T-Shirt costume, which is exactly what it sounds like: Sackboy in a t-shirt. Which says Sackboy on it.

Anyway, these aren't the only DLC outfits available for the PS5's launch game. If you pre-ordered Sackboy's latest adventure, you'll now have access to Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding-inspired outfits, so you can dress Sackboy up as the playable protagonists of each game. In other DLC-related news, Sackboy will be getting online multiplayer at some point later this year.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure launches today as one of several PS5 launch games. It's joined by the likes of Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, rounding out a solid trio of headline launch games for Sony's next-gen console.

We haven't published our full review of Sackboy just yet, but we've had a blast with it so far. Head over to our Sackboy: A Big Adventure review-in-progress to see what we made of Sumo Digital's charming new game.

For a look at all the other games set to launch on Sony's next-gen console over the remainder of the year and beyond, check out our full upcoming PS5 games guide for more.