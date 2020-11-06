Sackboy: A Big Adventure will get online multiplayer later this year

A post on the official PlayStation blog has revealed that online multiplayer for Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be delayed. The announcement starts off by stating that Sony has made the decision to hold off on full online multiplayer functionality in the game to make sure that the quality is up to snuff and that it's the "very best experience it can be for the players."

As a result, the online multiplayer is currently set to be released as a patch before the year is out. This will of course require players to have a PSN account as well as an internet connection. Local co-op, on the other hand, will be available straight from launch day, with 2-4 player parties able to play through the entire game, including special levels that are exclusive to co-op mode.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is set to launch next week along with the PS5 on November 12, with a version available for the PS4 as well. The game is a spin-off from LittleBigPlanet, following the adventures of the titular Sackboy as he ventures through more massive worlds on, naturally, a big adventure. The game is a 3D platformer that was initially announced in June 2020 during the PS5 reveal event. The 3D style is a departure from past entries in the series, which instead utilized a 2.5D version of gameplay.

Regardless of the wait for the upcoming online multiplayer patch, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and the PS5 will both arrive next week.

