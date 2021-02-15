Ryan Reynolds celebrates Deadpool turning 5 with "lost" fan letter

Back in February 2016, Deadpool reached cinemas, becoming a box-office success and leading to a smattering of R-Rated superhero movies, including Logan, Birds of Prey, and the follow-up Deadpool 2. Word on another sequel has been primarily speculative since Disney bought Fox, but in celebrating the fifth anniversary of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds poked fun at the franchise's future.

On Twitter, Reynolds posted a fan-letter with the caption: "Five years later, I'm still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed," he wrote.

The fan's letter gushes with praise for the movie, calling it a "perfect picture". In response, Reynolds writes: "Thanks for all the kind words in your letter. I'm feeling really good about how Deadpool has been received so far, and yes, I'm glad we got to make it our way. Can you imagine if [Deadpool] was with the MCU at Disney? Hahahahahahah. As for sequels, there'll be plenty. Expect them every two years like clockwork! It's such a privilege to be able to don a mask."

Of course, things didn't quite work out like clockwork, and as the letter goes on, it becomes clear that Reynolds only recently penned the response as it mentions his excitement for the upcoming Fyre festival (which famously failed), that his wife, Blake Lively, was having their "second (and last!) child" (she's gone on to have more), that he won't partake in any random business ventures (he now owns a UK-based soccer club), and that we will all celebrate Deadpool 3 in 2020 with hugs and kisses (...).

There may still be a future for Deadpool in the MCU. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently said that they are working with Reynolds on a long-awaited sequel, but did not offer any specifics. While we wait, check out everything we know so far about Marvel Phase 4.