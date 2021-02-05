Rupert Grint shares his thoughts on HBO's planned Harry Potter TV show

Rupert Grint has shared his thoughts on the planned Harry Potter TV show on HBO – and admitted that he's only seen three of the movies in the franchise. Grint played Ron Weasley, Harry's best friend, in all eight of the Harry Potter movies and made up part of the "golden trio" with Daniel Radcliffe's Harry and Emma Watson's Hermione.

It was recently announced that a Harry Potter TV show is reportedly in development at HBO , although no actors or writers are currently attached to the project and there haven't been any hints about plotlines or characters.

“It’ll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing,” Grint said when asked about the series in a recent interview with Variety . “I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience. … If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting.”

Although he may be protective of Ron, that doesn't extend to watching the character on screen, it turns out. “I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them,” Grint admitted. “But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her.”

Since his time in the wizarding franchise, Grint has had roles in TV shows like Snatch, Sick Note, and The ABC Murders, and he's currently starring in The Servant, M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV Plus series about a woman who is so traumatized by the death of her baby that she starts to believe her therapy doll is real.