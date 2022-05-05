Rockstar artist reimagines The Last of Us, Horizon, and Metal Gear as comic books

A Rockstar Games illustrator has gone above and beyond in taking retro comic-style art and meshing it with standout modern games.

As first reported by Eurogamer, Mark Scicluna has quite the impressive art portfolio. The Rockstar Games illustrator, who's currently based in Edinburgh, takes modern games and puts a comic book cover-style spin on them, generating the likes of The Last of Us, God of War, Resident Evil Village, and other hits, as you can see from the selection below.

It's a fantastic blend of evocative, pulpy artwork and modern games, transporting them back in time to resemble something you'd find in a local bookstore. One personal favorite has to be the take on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 2 just below, as we see Abby going up against the truly horrific Rat King in an epic showdown.

In fact, if you really like any of Scicluna's creations found on his portfolio site, you can actually purchase them through the artist's Redbubble site. It's not just comic book covers Scicluna's recreating via his storefront, as he's also got a selection of t shirts, badges, stickers, and other assortments in a similar styling.

Blimey, to have this much raw talent. When someone inevitably gets hold of one of Scicluna's comic book creations and switches it in for the regular box art on a video game, that'll be a sight to behold. 

