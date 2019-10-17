Robert Pattinson teases The Batman: "He's not a hero... His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy"

Robert Pattinson has discussed playing Batman in Matt Reeves' aptly named The Batman. The former Twilight actor – who has enjoyed critical success thanks to his roles in Good Time, High Life and, most recently, The Lighthouse – is returning to blockbusters for the superhero outing.

“It’s an entirely different experience from the movies I’ve been doing,” the actor told The New York Times. “Normally I shoot six weeks, and now it’s six months!”

Speaking about being skeptical of actors who play the hero, Pattison clarified that he believes Batman "not a hero". He continued: "He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one."

Asked about why he wants to work with director Matt Reeves, the actor said he "loves" the filmmaker. "[Batman]’s a dope character," he said. "His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character."

In recent The Batman news, Jonah Hill has left the movie. The Wolf of Wall Street star was rumoured to be playing either The Penguin or The Riddler, though discussions have since fallen through. Meanwhile, Zoe Kravitz has been confirmed to be playing Catwoman in the movie. The Batman is due for release June 25, 2021.

While you wait for The Batman, catch up on the 25 best superhero movies of all time, from The Dark Knight to Avengers: Endgame.