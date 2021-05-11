Robert Downey Jr. talks producing DC Comic adaptation for Netflix

For well over a decade, Robert Downey Jr. has been best known for his role as one of the cornerstone members of the Avengers, Tony Stark. Now, the Iron Man actor is dabbling in DC Comics with an upcoming adaption of Sweet Tooth for Netflix.

In a new behind-the-scenes video for the upcoming Netflix series, Downey shared some insights into the development and production of his latest comic book venture.

"We heard there was this great graphic novel series, and they just had this incredible emotional breadth of storytelling," Downey said, regarding bringing the adaptation to life for the small screen. You can watch the rest of the sit-down with Downey and his producing partner and wife, Susan Downey, below.

The official Netflix synopsis of Sweet Tooth describes a world dealing with the emergence of hybrids – babies born part human, part animal. Many are unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus that caused "The Great Crumble," as a result, many humans fear and hunt the hybrids. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd. Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers – about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home.

The eight-episode series stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, with Will Forte as Father and James Brolin narrating.

The series is set to debut on June 4, where you can find some of our picks for the best Netflix shows while you wait.