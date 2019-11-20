Rick and Morty season 4 UK release date: what time does it air on E4?

Looking forward to watching Rick and Morty season 4 in the UK? It's back tonight! You can watch the first episode, "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat" on E4. Below, we'll lay out the time, as well as when you can watch future episodes, how to watch on-demand, and even when repeats will air in the UK.

So, the basics: Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Ian Katz revealed that the Rick and Morty season 4 UK air date has been set for Wednesday, November 20 at 10pm. It will air weekly (so, episode 2 will arrive on November 27 and so on), plus will be available at 11pm every Wednesday on E4+1. You can also watch it on All 4, Channel 4's on-demand hub.

OK Rick and Morty fans...you told us you were none too happy about having to wait till January to see Series 4 on Channel 4. We heard you! So we’re bringing forward its UK premiere to 10pm on Wednesday Nov 20 on E4, then streaming on All 4. Enjoy!November 11, 2019

However, that wasn't the original plan. The series was meant to return on Channel 4 in January 2020. Understandably, that was met with a flurry of complaints on social media and the air date was swiftly moved forward.

Rick and Morty season 4, meanwhile will air in two parts, with five episodes airing across November and December in the US and UK, with the E4 offerings being around 10 days behind the US. Another five are still to come at an undisclosed date.

This follows on from more disappointing news for UK fans, who also have to wait for a Disney Plus UK release date of March 31, over four months after the US launch.

Still, that’s nothing on the two-year gap since season 3 made everyone go crazy over Szechuan sauce. It’s just nice to have Rick, Morty, and everyone from Mr. Poopybutthole to, yes, even Jerry, back on our screens very, very soon.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our list of the best Rick and Morty episodes, plus a sneak peek at some of the weird and wacky creations cooked up by creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland from the opening episode – including Teddy Rick and the nightmare-inducing Wasp Rick.

Already seen the episode? He's our Rick and Morty season 4 premiere review, plus a look at the opening Rick and Morty season 4 post-credits scene.