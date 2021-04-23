Returnal pre-load begins today ahead of the game's launch on April 30.

As spotted by MP1st, players who have pre-ordered the PS5 game have found that they're now able to pre-load the game, uncovering a total file size of 56GB. Fortunately, you've got plenty of time to get it installed if you're planning to play on launch day. Thanks to the generous week-long pre-load window, even the slowest of internet connections should be able to cope. Once it's installed, however, you could have a mainstay of your PS5's hard drive, as Returnal's devs are hoping to create " unlimited replay value ."

With just seven days to go before launch, more and more information about Housemarque's spooky sci-fi roguelike is coming to light. If you're planning to go in blind, it might be worth steering clear of those details, but if you want some idea of what you'll be facing off against, a recent trailer shows off the various enemies Selene will encounter . And for the trophy hunters among you, a leaked Returnal trophies list should give you something of a head start.

With its launch just around the corner, those who already have their hands on the game have been impressed by the Returnal DualSense features . As well as using the PS5 controller to give players extra control over main character Selene and the tools at her disposal, Housemarque is using the DualSense to make its world even more detailed, matching the sound of falling rain through the delicate rumbling of the controller, as spotted by Kinda Funny's Blessing Adeoye Jr.

