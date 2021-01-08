PS5 exclusive Returnal gets new gameplay alongside DualSense features reveal

A brand new episode of Returnal developer Housemarque's HouseCast has shown off new gameplay footage for the upcoming PS5 exclusive.

You can check out the full HouseCast from developer Housemarque just below, the third episode in the ongoing series taking a deeper look at the forthcoming PS5 game. The entire episode is generally focused around gameplay, and how Housemarque made the jump from 2D action in games like Resogun to full 3D action with bullet-hell action in Returnal. There's some really impressive-looking gameplay footage played out over the voiceover commentary in the episode below.

As Returnal is a PS5-exclusive game, it's going to be utilizing the PS5's DualSense controller in some new ways. Housemarque's game is going to be using the adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller in particular: you can press the left trigger halfway in for your traditional third-person aim, but if you press the trigger all the way in, you'll be toggling on the "alt fire" mode for the weapon that you currently have equipped.

If you're unfamiliar with the general concept behind Returnal, it's a bullet-hell game fused with the rogue-like concept. After awakening on an alien planet, the lone surviving protagonist takes the fight to the creatures inhabiting the planet with all sorts of alien weaponry, in repeated cycles of death and destruction. If the gameplay shown above is anything to go by, it looks set to be a sublime action adventure.

There's not long to wait now until we can finally get our hands on Returnal. Housemarque's next game officially launches for the PS5 on March 19, 2021.

For a look at all the other games like Returnal, that are confirmed to be launching on the PS5 at some point over the coming year, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.