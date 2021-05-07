Resident Evil Village piano puzzle solution - how to press the right keys

The Resident Evil Village Piano puzzle is a test you face in Castle Dimitrescu where you have to play some sheet music, press some keys and aim for the right notes. Although you don't know why, which means you can poke a few keys, not get it, and move on. However, you need to solve the Resident Evil Piano puzzle to progress for reasons that will become abundantly clear in a moment.

So, seeing as you have to do it to carry on with the game, here's the Resident Evil Piano puzzle solution.

Resident Evil Village piano puzzle solution - the notes to play

If you walk up and down the keys you'll see a red note moving up and down the music, level with the first note. When it hits the right one it'll lock in place, and a red dot will appear level with the next note, and so on. It's not too hard, after a couple of pokes at the keyboard, to narrow down the distance between the note you're playing and the one you need. However, up there we've numbered the keys you need to press, in the order you need to press them. Follow those numbers and you'll play the correct melody and complete the puzzle.

What isn't initially clear when you start is that you can't really 'fail' this puzzle. In theory you can just move up and down the keys until you've made all the notes red, with no fear of resetting the puzzle and having to start over. It's not the fastest way through it but it'll get you there in the end.

Getting the Iron Insignia Key

When you've played all the notes the puzzle will stop, some music will play, and a door will pop open in the front of the piano. Inside you'll find the Iron Insignia Key. Not only is this a useful key you'll need to progress through Castle Dimitrescu, but it'll open a few important doors back in the village. So it's worth a little musical torture to get it.