Resident Evil movie reboot release date set for September

Sony has set a September 3 release date for the Resident Evil movie reboot, Deadline reports.

In case you hadn't heard, Deadline broke the news in October that a new Resident Evil film franchise is on the way with an original story set in 1998 Raccoon City. Fully separated from the Milla Jovovich movies, the upcoming Resident Evil reboot stars Kaya Scodelario (Skins, Maze Runner) as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, and Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) as Jill Valentine.

Johannes Roberts, the horror director behind The Strangers: Prey at Night, and both 47 Meters Down movies, is writing and directing Resident Evil with Greg Russo (Mortal Kombat 2021) as co-writer. The Resident Evil movie reboot is said to be a faithful adaptation of the first two Resident Evil games.

"With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today's audiences," Roberts said late last year.

The original film franchise's producer, Robert Kulzer, is coming back to produce the reboot. "After a dozen games, six live-action movies, and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Racoon City," Kulzer said.

There's a lot on the horizon for zombie fans - on top of the movie reboot, there's a Resident Evil Netflix series on the way, and of course, Resident Evil Village is one of the biggest games of 2021.