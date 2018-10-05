Red Dead Redemption 2 has a unique shooting system, whistle-assisted hunting, and 67 other fast facts

Are you ready for some rapid-fire Red Dead Redemption 2 wisdom? There are plenty of long previews for Rockstar's open-world western around the internet these days - including our own Red Dead Redemption 2 hands-on - but you probably don't have the time to read through every last one of them. Say no more, fam. We went through the coverage and pulled out 69 facts you might have missed, highlighting every last one of them in this week's installment of Red Dead Redemption 2 o'clock. Nice.

You'll have to watch the video for the full list, but here are a few teasers to give you an idea of the kind of fresh cowboy deets you can expect.

To better emulate 19th century gunfights, the fire button does two things: press it once to shoot, then press it again to pull back the hammer on your revolver or eject the casing and load a fresh round into your long gun (double-action revolvers should eliminate the need for a second step, though). This is separate from reloading the gun when you've spent all its bullets.

Dialogue that occurs on horseback was recorded twice: once at a normal speaking voice for when you're riding close together, and once at a yell for when you're far off.

While hunting, you can whistle to intentionally alert your prey and make it look around, exposing its vulnerable head and neck.

There are 66 more of those fascinating factoids waiting for you in the video above, so get watching if you aren't already! You're still here…? Ok, fine, just one more bonus fact to reward your support of the written word.

Sometimes gang members will offer to join you on free-roam activities, and they'll actually be helpful; you can ask them to scout ahead and take out an enemy, for instance.