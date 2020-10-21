Raya and the Last Dragon trailer shines a spotlight on Disney's latest hero

The Raya and the Last Dragon trailer has arrived, offering a first proper look at Disney's next hero. The movie features Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran as the primary protagonist, with the actor taking over the role from Cassie Steele.

The trailer shines a spotlight on Raya and her training. Unfortunately, Awkwafina's Sisu, a dragon trapped in human form is missing – though we hope to see the humorous dragon soon.

Tran wasn't the only person to join the movie in recent weeks. Original directors Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins were changed to co-directors earlier this year, while Disney veteran Don Hall (Moana, Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada were announced as the new lead directors. Crazy Rich Asians' Adele Lim penned the original script, but Qui Nguyen was also added as a screenwriter.

Disney has a fair bit riding on Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie reaches cinemas in March 2021 and will be one of the studio's first major non-Disney Plus releases since the COVID pandemic began. Fingers crossed that cinemas are reopened by March so that we can all enjoy this no-doubt wonderful fantasy flick safely. If not, perhaps we could see it arrive on streaming? After all, Disney moved Pixar's Soul to their online service...

Raya and the Last Dragon was originally expected to release on November 25 before being delayed until March 12, 2021. While we wait, make sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus available to watch right now.