The first reactions to Raya and the Last Dragon are in: "A truly beautiful movie"

As the release of Raya and the Last Dragon gets closer and closer, the first reactions to Disney's latest animated adventure are in.

The movie takes place 500 years after the dragons of the fantasy world of Kumandra sacrificed themselves to save humanity from an evil force, yet now that same evil has returned. Star Wars: The Last Jedi 's Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya, who must find the legendary last dragon (voiced by Awkwafina) and save the world. It's a highly anticipated movie, and the first reactions reassure that it won't disappoint.

"Just saw Raya and the Last Dragon and it was absolutely terrific," Fandom editor Eric Goldman tweeted. "A truly beautiful movie both visually and storywise. Oh, I had some big teary-eyed moments thanks to this one. Big ol’ emotions flying left and right. Also, she’s got one rad sword."

Critic Tessa Smith also praised the movie's visuals and emotional depth, saying: "Raya and the Last Dragon is a visually stunning, action-packed adventure. Awkwafina & Kelly Marie Tran bring serious girl power & are absolutely phenomenal in this gem of a film that teaches important lessons of trust & teamwork. Beautiful, hilarious, & heartwarming."

"Man: Raya and the Last Dragon is a bleeping delight," said Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares. "Vibrant, exciting, funny action-comedy throughout and then hits hard with the feels. Con-baby for the win."

Meanwhile, news site DiscussingFilm singled out Tran's performance, tweeting: "Raya and the Last Dragon is a phenomenal journey with visually stunning locations & a riveting story. Kelly Marie Tran shines in her lead role as Raya with an emotional performance bolstered by a splendid supporting cast."

