Ray Fisher’s Cyborg has reportedly been written out of The Flash

Ray Fisher’s Cyborg will reportedly no longer appear in 2022’s The Flash movie, directed by Andy Muschietti.

The Wrap sources insiders who reveal that Cyborg “has been written out of the screenplay and will not be recast.”

With The Flash movie following elements of the Flashpoint comics, Cyborg could have had a considerable role to play in the alternate timeline created by Barry Allen – potentially even appearing alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Fisher first played the character in 2017’s Justice League – a production that has spiralled out into ongoing allegations aimed at director Joss Whedon and the likes of DC Films president Walter Hamada.

Fisher recently tweeted that he would “not participate in any production associated with [Hamada],” though is still set to appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

If the HBO Max release is, indeed, Fisher’s swansong, it’s going to be a bulkier role than the one he was given in the 2017 theatrical release. Snyder called Fisher the “heart” of his Snyder Cut; Fisher also revealed that only one Snyder-directed Cyborg scene made it into the original Justice League.

Away from Snyder, DC has plans to release six movies a year starting in 2022. The likes of Batgirl and Static Shock have been mooted, and there are even spin-offs for The Batman and The Suicide Squad set for HBO Max in the near future.

The Flash is set to release in cinemas on November 4, 2022. For more from the worlds of DC and Marvel, here’s our guide to new superhero movies.