Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart players find fix for Performance Mode HDR issue

If Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart performance mode isn't looking as good as you'd expect, you may be running into an issue with PS5's built-in 120hz mode.

Performance Mode is supposed to look a little different from Quality mode, of course, because the former focuses on sticking to 60 frames per second and the latter focuses on visual fidelity. But several folks on Reddit noticed that the colors also suddenly looked off when they enabled performance mode, and as user johnnyspliff discovered, it seems to be related to the way PS5 handles 120hz mode and HDR. If your TV supports 120hz, it looks like Rift Apart can automatically disable HDR to try and run at 120hz mode in 1080p - though the game may or may not actually run at 120 frames per second, depending on your particular setup

Fortunately for folks who are running into this issue, it's pretty easy to fix it on your end: just head into your PS5 settings menu and disable 120hz mode. This will keep Rift Apart running at 60 frames per second with HDR enabled and the intended visuals intact. Hopefully Insomniac Games will put out a patch soon to iron out these issues - though it must be said, as launch day glitches go, this one is pretty mild.

