Rare stock of Mario Kart Live for Nintendo Switch is back - bring fun carnage to your living room today

Gaming deals are never a bad way to start a year off, and seeing something coming back into stock that has long been unavailable is absolutely such a deal (even if not in the traditional sense of the word).

If you've been wanting to bag a Mario Kart Live kit since it was announced then now is your chance: you can get either the red Mario version or the green Luigi set for $99.99 at Best Buy right now.

Mario Kart Live is a new 'augmented reality' (AR) take on the classic kart racer. This time out, however, you race real AR toy karts controlled through your Switch console. On the console's screen, you view the race with it blending your real-life home - furniture and pets included - with the virtual world to create a ridiculously fun, chaotic, and interesting take on racing.

You'll need to use the cardboard set to build gates around a room, through which you drive in numerical order which determines the layout of the track which you've designed. Simple circle? Sure thing. Underneath grandma's legs? FIne. Through the hazardous pet-feeding area? You bet. You really can create what you want. Nintendo says you'll need to aim for a space of at least 3.5m x 3m / 10 x 12ft to play in so it'll be better to do it in larger rooms or all around the house. Check out our full Mario Kart Live review for more info.

The way Nintendo gear and hardware has gone lately, acting very quickly is your best bet here if you're at all interested in the augmented reality racer.

Fear not UK readers, as the AR bag of fun is also available for you to get your hands on too. These are the best current prices for both sets in the UK right now.

