Ubisoft Connect error leaks Rainbow Six Quarantine release date, but it’s incorrect

The Rainbow Six Quarantine release date has seemingly been leaked by Ubisoft Connect, but the French publisher has already confirmed it was an error on their part.

According to IGN , fans discovered that Ubisoft’s online service had the game listed as due to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 21, 2021. IGN reached out to a Ubisoft spokesperson who confirmed that the listing was incorrect and that March 2021 was not the new official release date.

Rainbow Six Quarantine was first announced at Ubisoft’s 2019 E3 conference and is a spin-off of 2015’s Rainbow Six Siege .

It was originally due to be released in 2020 however - as revealed via a Ubisoft financials call in October 2020 - it got pushed back to the 2021/2022 fiscal year. This means it will most likely release between April 2021 and March 2022.

It's a remarkably similar situation to the one which another Ubisoft game, Far Cry 6, went through recently. In that case, the Microsoft store accidentally shared a release date of May 26 2021, which has yet to be officially confirmed by the publisher.

Not much has been released about Rainbow Six Quarantine, but according to the Ubisoft Connect listing, the game “is a 3-player squad-based tactical FPS where your team of Rainbow Six operators will face off against a mysterious threat infecting human hosts and their surroundings” which is pretty fitting theme for a game in the year of our lord 2021. As of yet though, we're yet to see an official release date for this Rainbow Six spin-off.