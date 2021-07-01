Quentin Tarantino reveals Kill Bill 3 plans; would cast Maya Hawke as The Bride's daughter

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that if he ever makes Kill Bill 3, he wants Maya Hawke to play the daughter of The Bride – a character previously portrayed by her real-life mother, Uma Thurman.

In Kill Bill, The Bride is a woman on a mission to seek revenge from a team of assassins after they try to kill her and her unborn child. The movie also stars Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, and Daryl Hannah. Although it was filmed as one movie, the runtime was around four hours so it was split into two installments, with Volume 1 releasing in 2003 and Volume 2 following in 2004.

"I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered," Tarantino said in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience . "And now the Bride and BB are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting."

Tarantino has already worked with Hawke once – she played a member of the Manson family in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , the director's last movie about Tinsel Town in the late '60s. However, the actor is probably best known for her role as Robin in the Netflix series Stranger Things, which she'll reprise for the upcoming Stranger Things season 4 . She's also appeared in the series The Good Lord Bird, alongside her father Ethan Hawke, and she'll star in the upcoming Netflix horror movie Fear Street Part One: 1994.

As for whether Kill Bill 3 will ever get made, we'll soon find out – Tarantino has long said he would retire after making 10 movies and he's currently on number nine, so whatever his next project is will most likely be his last as a director. That is, if he even makes a final movie. "I mean, most directors’ last films are fucking lousy," he recently told the Pure Cinema Podcast . "Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic."