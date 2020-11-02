PSVR on PS5 will only be available through backwards compatibility

Sony has emphasized that PSVR support will not be native, but will instead be available through the PlayStation 5 's backwards compatibility functionality.

Sony issued a statement to UploadVR stating that the PS5 versions of Hitman 3 and No Man's Sky won't support PSVR, and the headset will not be able to play PS5 games. Instead, players will have to use backwards compatibility to play the PS4 versions of Hitman and No Man's Sky in VR. "We have not announced PS5 titles for the PSVR," said the Sony representative.

There had been hopes among fans that the highly anticipated PS5 would be able to integrate VR capability, especially with its advanced hardware. This announcement has caused some concern regarding controllers, as the Dualshock 4 and the Aim controller have been confirmed to not be able to support PS5 games.

Those who want to use PSVR on their new PlayStation 5 will now have to make sure that they own the PS4 versions of Hitman 3 and No Man's Sky. Both of these games will have free upgrade plans available, allowing players to upgrade to the PS5 for free and bring their save data with it. For Hitman 3, players will have to buy the game digitally on PS4 to qualify for the upgrade, meaning you will not be eligible if trying to upgrade from a physical copy.

Players will also need the PSVR's official camera adaptor as well as the old PlayStation camera to be able to use their VR headsets. Fortunately, Sony intends to send the adaptor out for free to PSVR owners some time closer to the PS5 release date.

