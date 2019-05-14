PS5 might be getting wishlist, gifting, and timelog stats if this PS4 UI rumour is true

There’s a rumour going around that the PS4 is about to get one heck of a UI update that’ll make it easier for you to make your friends’ wishes come true, and show off/despair at how long you’ve been playing your favourite game. A Twitter user from Sweden dropped the rumoured updates, but be warned: they should be taken with a pinch of salt. Having said that… please, please Sony, bestow upon us these features.

Upcoming features for the #PS4 UI coming.-Wishlist/Gifting for Ps Store -Trophy progression -Timelog/stats for all games -ability to pin games on dashboardMay 10, 2019

However enticing all of that sounds, there might be much more to this rumour than first meets the eye; many have picked up on the fact that if this PS4 UI update is indeed true, then the PS5 could launch with these fan-requested features too. Gifting and wishlisting would make it way easier to simply buy games for your chums using the PS Store, plus who doesn’t want to stare at the hundreds of hours they’ve spent in The Witcher 3 or Skyrim and let a single tear run down their cheek?

Trophy progression simply shows you how far you have until you get the trophy in question - so say if you needed 100 melee kills to get one, the Trophy Progression system would show you that you’ve currently bopped 47 enemies on the noggin with your fists. Pinning games on your dashboard is pretty self explanatory, but it would mean that you could keep those near and dear to your heart near the front of the dashboard. So go kneel at your shrine to Naughty Dog, Guerrilla, and everything Sony, and join me in wishing that these features appear on our PS4s soon, and the PS5 not long after that.

