PS5 In Detail – The definitive launch day guide to Sony's next generation console

The PS5 is finally here. Sony is ushering in a new generation of play on November 12, driving innovation through its powerful new home console, its immersive new wireless controller, and a truly incredible lineup of launch games. Because of all of this, Sony has been able to position the PS5 as a seismic shift for PlayStation; a new generation built around power and performance, that emphasizes the way that games feel in your hands. We'll be exploring all of this and more as we look at the PS5 in detail.

GamesRadar+ has had the PS5 for a number of weeks now and in that time we've been able to extensively play-test the console, put the DualSense controller through its paces, and get hands-on with many of the day one releases. And so you should think of this page as your guide through – if you have a question about the PS5, we are here to answer it. If you scroll down a little you will find our latest reviews, hands-on impressions, original reporting, and even some tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your brand new PS5.

PS5 Launch Day

PS5 review

Wondering what the PS5 is really capable of? GamesRadar+ has spent a couple of weeks with Sony's next-generation console and we are now able to deliver a definitive exploration of the system, assessing everything from its industrial design, to how it plays games and how the new UI works. If you want to know more, read our PS5 review.

Where to buy a PS5

It's officially PS5 launch day and you're now wondering whether it's still possible to order one, right? We won't lie, it isn't going to be easy. Still, don't lose hope! We are watching all the major retailers and keeping track of their stock levels to help you find out where you can buy a PS5.

DualSense controller impressions

If there's anything out there that separates the PS5 from the Xbox Series X, it's the DualSense PS5 controller. It's the part of the package that makes the PS5 feel truly next-gen, with its innovative haptic feedback and adaptive triggers changing the way that games feel in your hands. Find out more in our DualSense PS5 controller review.

PS5 accessories

From the new DualSense controller to impressive new 3D audio headsets, there's plenty of PS5 accessories releasing alongside the new console. So if you're in the market to make launch day as complete as it can be, read our guide to the best PS5 accessories.

PS5 headsets

With Sony investing in 3D audio and other sonic innovations for PS5, it's more important than ever before to have a great headset available to you at all times. If you're looking for a next-gen audio experience, you'll want to be on the lookout for the best ps5 headset.

Where to put your PS5

You may have heard this by now, but we're happy to confirm: the PS5 is a bit of a beast. So much so, that you'll want to be careful where you place it so that you don't risk letting it overheat. If you are trying to avoid breaking your machine on day one, here's some key things to know before setting up your PS5 .

Free PS5 upgrades

There's a massive list of backwards compatible games for PS4 and a number of them are getting free PS5 upgrades. If you're wondering whether some of your favourites will look and play better than ever before on your new console, go see if they are one of the many free PS5 upgrade games .

PS5 packaging

We know that you're going to be ripping your PS5 out of its box and never thinking about it again, but Sony's PS5 packaging reminds us that next-gen arrives at the beginning of Earth's most critical decade. In fact, Sony has taken the first small step for a generation that must reckon with gaming's carbon footprint .

Ultimate PS5 setup

Looking towards Black Friday 2021 and wondering whether it's time to upgrade your setup? Well, the PS5 makes use of a number of technological advances, so now's as good as time as any to think about getting a new headset, harddrive, or television. Click here to learn how you can get the best PS5 setup .

PS5 Games

PS5 launch games

PS5 launch games: Still scratching your head over what you actually can and can't play on PS5 launch day? We've rounded up every PS5 launch game available from day one, with all the info you need on what they are, and why you should play them.

Astro's Playroom

Pre-installed on every PS5, Astro's Playroom is a tactile tour through all of the new features of your console, including the DualSense's haptic feedback tech. Trust us: do not pass over this little gem amidst the big hitters on launch day. Learn more in our Astro's Playroom review.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Even when you discount the fact that Ubisoft has enhanced and optimised its latest Assassin's Creed chapter for the next-generation, Valhalla is a rip-roaring, raiding delight. Better yet, your current-gen progress automatically follows you to PS5, thanks to Ubisoft's Connect cloud service. Read our Assassin's Creed Valhalla review here.

Bugsnax

We haven't stopped talkin' bout Bugsnax since solving the mysteries of Snacktooth Island, and there's every reason for you to do the same on PS5 this Holiday. The first free PS5 title for PS Plus subscribers, Young Horses follow-up to Octodad is every bit as bizarre and brilliant as you'd expect. Read the full Bugsnax review right here.

Godfall

Godfall knows exactly who it's for, and you'll probably know whether you're into Godfall from the first look at one of its many, many, trailers. Counterplay Games' next-gen debut makes some impressive strides in the action-combat department, and is a visual behemoth, but beware that it won't be everyone's cup of tea. See for yourself in our Godfall review.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sumo Digital's LittleBigPlanet spin-off is exactly the kind of bundle of video game joy the world needs right now, but don't dismiss it for an easy breezy platformer. With plenty of challenge and drop-in, drop-out co-op play, Sackboy: A Big Adventure easily justifies its PS5 launch game status. Here's our Sackboy: A Big Adventure review.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

This is the big PlayStation exclusive that has everyone enraptured right now, at least for the seven to ten hours it lasts. While Miles Morales may be brief, there's no question of its power as a showcase for the PS5 and, let's be honest, who doesn't want to wear that Into the Spider-Verse suit? Make sure you read our Spider-Man: Miles Morales review, it's essential!

The Pathless

If you missed Giant Squid's 2016 debut with Abzu, then here's another chance to fall in love with the studio's creative genius. The Pathless brings stunning scenery and fast-paced action to PS5, complete with a feathery friend who, yes, can be petted 24/7. This one comes recommended, as you will find out by reading our The Pathless review.

Watch Dogs Legion

The promise of playing as anyone in London might sound like Ubisoft has bitten off more than it can chew but, with the caveat of some missteps, Watch Dogs Legion by and large achieves that vision. With ray-tracing and other visual bonuses available on PS5, the big smoke has never looked better. Find out more in our Watch Dogs Legion review.

Best PS5 games

The PS5 may have only been on sale for a couple of hours in North America, but there's already some clear must-have launch games emerging. From Demon's Souls to Spider-Man: Miles Morales, here's our list of the very best PS5 games everybody needs to own.

Upcoming PS5 games

Launch day is just the start for PS5, with PlayStation having already announced a number of exclusive titles on the way, alongside the third-party games that we're still eagerly anticipating. From God of War 2 to Cyberpunk 2077, this list is your look at the future as we track all of the upcoming PS5 games.

PlayStation launch lineups compared

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we explore how the day one games for PS5 stack up against those that have released from previous generations. In this feature, you'll learn how the PS5 launch titles compare to PS4, PS3, PS2, and original PlayStation.

PS5 TIPS

PS5 Tips

So you've just received your PS5 in the mail and you're wondering what you should do first? Well, before you jump into a game, why don't you explore what your console is really capable of by reading up on our top PS5 tips .

How to use a PS4 controller on PS5

Our guide to using the DualShock 4 on PS5 explains the limitations of PlayStation's forwards-compatibility policies, and how you can work around them to get the most out of your existing controllers from the last-generation. Here's how to use a PS4 controller on PS5.

Transfer PS5 games to an external hard drive

Looking to keep your favourite backwards-compatible games ready and available at all times for PS5? Here's everything you need to know about using external hard drives with the new consoles, so join us and learn how to transfer PS5 games to an external hard drive.

Download PS4 saves on PS5

Your save progress on PS4 games carries over onto the PS5, so long as you follow the right steps. Thankfully, it's not too hard or finicky, so check out our guide for a breakdown of how to go about it in the right way: how to download PS4 saves on PS5.

Transfer PS4 games to PS5

Bring your old games with you onto PS5 with these simple steps to transferring them over. There's plenty of ways to do this depending on your situation too, and we cover all of them in our handy guide to making the generational leap without leaving those PS4 games behind. Here's how to transfer PS4 games to PS5.

Play PS4 games on PS5

When it comes to actually playing PS4 games on PS5 through PlayStation's backwards compatibility initiative, there's a fair few things you need to know, including which games aren't playable too. We've got all the info on that and more right here, in our how to play PS4 games on PS5 guide.

PS5 capture settings

There's a lot of new capture and share options available on PS5, so it's well worth diving into the settings to get them just right. We walk you through all of the major options to help you get set up and streaming in no time in this wow to change the PS5 capture settings guide.

PS5 standby mode

Just like the PS4, the PS5 comes equipped with a number of power options to help you manage your new console. If you're looking for details on the new PS5 rest mode, what it does, and what benefits there are to using it, you'll want to click through to our PS5 standby mode explainer.